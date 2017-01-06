6 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Doctors Reject President Uhuru Kenyatta Pay Rise Offer

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Lucy Mkanyika/Daily Nation
Patients wait to be treated at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County (file photo)
By Verah Okeyo

Doctors have rejected President Uhuru Kenyatta's pay rise offer and insisted on the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement struck in 2013.

The doctors, through the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), announced Friday that they will continue with their strike until their demands are met.

Union officials met in Nairobi to deliberate on the President's offer before making the announcement.

President Kenyatta initiated the dialogue that took six hours, with the government offering a monthly salary of Sh196,989 for the least-paid doctor, up from the current Sh140,244.

More on This

Doctors Meet to Decide On 40% Pay Rise Offer

Doctors will on Friday decide whether to accept President Kenyatta's 40 per cent pay rise offer or continue with their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.