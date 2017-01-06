Kenya: Atwoli, Wetang'ula Clash Over Naming of Luhya Spokesman

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Friday hit out at Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula over claims that the Jubilee government sponsored last Saturday's ceremony to install Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi as the Luhyia spokesman.

In a statement, Mr Atwoli dismissed Mr Wetang'ula as a politician who was in serious panic after Mr Mudavadi was installed as the Luhyia political kingpin during the ceremony held at the Bukhungu stadium.

"Such claims are, to say the least, laughable and simply ridiculous and can only be attributed to a person in a serious state of panic," he stated.

Mr Atwoli maintained that he had funded the entire ceremony using his own resources, contrary to claims by the Bungoma senator that Jubilee was behind the event.

"How would Jubilee benefit from such an event when the very individual (being installed) Musalia Mudavadi is a competitor out to oust Jubilee from power," he wondered.

Mr Wetang'ula has taken a dim view of the ceremony, which saw the ANC leader crowned the community's foremost politician in a move which has elicited mixed reactions from the region's political class.

The Ford Kenya leader, his deputy Boni Khalwale and other politicians allied to the Jubilee coalition skipped the otherwise well attended event graced by Kakamega and Vihiga governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Moses Akaranga respectively as well as several MPs from the region.

Mr Wetang'ula is locked in a regional supremacy battle with Mr Mudavadi, who has caught national attention by agitating for the formation of a National Super Alliance (NASA) movement as the surest way of defeating the Jubilee government in this year's election.

In the statement, Mr Atwoli maintained that he had previously sponsored initiatives to unite the community's political leaders.

"For the records, my good friend Wetang'ula can attest to the fact that on Sunday 14th October, 2012, I personally airlifted him together with Hons. Musalia Mudavadi and Cyrus Jirongo to the Mara Serena for Luhya unity talks using my own funds," he stated.