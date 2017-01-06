South Africa: Proteas Announce Return Dates for AB, Morkel

AB de Villiers could finally be set for a return to international cricket after having spent nearly six months out with an elbow injury.

The Proteas, currently in Test mode as they look to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg from January 12, will soon be turning their attention back to limited overs cricket as they prepare for June's ICC Champions Trophy in England.

De Villiers' return could not come at a better time for South Africa considering that they have now lost the services of star ODI batsman Rilee Rossouw on a Kolpak deal to English county side Hampshire.

And, according to Proteas coach Russell Domingo, De Villiers could feature for the Proteas before the end of the month.

There is more good news in that Morne Morkel, who has been struggling with a back injury, is also expected to return.

With Kyle Abbott also taking a Kolpak deal with Hampshire, that is also a timely boost for Domingo.

"AB and Morne Morkel will be playing for the Northerns amateur team on January 22 ... an ODI game," Domingo confirmed on Thursday.

"We will announce a T20 squad for the first two T20 games (against Sri Lanka) and hopefully that game (for Northerns) goes well for them, physically.

"We would like to include them for the last T20 squad, which is in Cape Town, before the ODI series in Cape Town. I am looking to rest quite a lot of senior players for the T20 series."

The third T20I against Sri Lanka takes place on January 25 before five ODIs.

While Domingo will be looking to rest a number of his big names throughout that time as they prepare for what is a hectic schedule between now and the Champions Trophy, De Villiers and Morkel will benefit from as much time in the middle as possible.

Source: Sport24