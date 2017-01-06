6 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Announce Return Dates for AB, Morkel

Tagged:

Related Topics

AB de Villiers could finally be set for a return to international cricket after having spent nearly six months out with an elbow injury.

The Proteas, currently in Test mode as they look to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg from January 12, will soon be turning their attention back to limited overs cricket as they prepare for June's ICC Champions Trophy in England.

De Villiers' return could not come at a better time for South Africa considering that they have now lost the services of star ODI batsman Rilee Rossouw on a Kolpak deal to English county side Hampshire.

And, according to Proteas coach Russell Domingo, De Villiers could feature for the Proteas before the end of the month.

There is more good news in that Morne Morkel, who has been struggling with a back injury, is also expected to return.

With Kyle Abbott also taking a Kolpak deal with Hampshire, that is also a timely boost for Domingo.

"AB and Morne Morkel will be playing for the Northerns amateur team on January 22 ... an ODI game," Domingo confirmed on Thursday.

"We will announce a T20 squad for the first two T20 games (against Sri Lanka) and hopefully that game (for Northerns) goes well for them, physically.

"We would like to include them for the last T20 squad, which is in Cape Town, before the ODI series in Cape Town. I am looking to rest quite a lot of senior players for the T20 series."

The third T20I against Sri Lanka takes place on January 25 before five ODIs.

While Domingo will be looking to rest a number of his big names throughout that time as they prepare for what is a hectic schedule between now and the Champions Trophy, De Villiers and Morkel will benefit from as much time in the middle as possible.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Municipality May Soon Run Out of Water

Residents of the Northern Cape's Hantam Municipality may soon have no water, after the municipal dam ran dry nearly a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.