press release

Gauteng — Friday, 6 January 2017: The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng and all role players in the Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure are ready to ensure the safety and security of all participants in the African National Congress's (ANC) 105th anniversary celebrations (January 8th Statement), which will take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, 8 January 2017.

Meticulous planning has been done during a series of meetings between the organisers and all relevant role players, including the SAPS, other law enforcement agencies, emergency services and the stadium's management team.

To ensure maximum security at the event and simultaneously prevent minimum disruption to the communities' day-to-day activities, law enforcement personnel will be mobilised to perform various duties, including crime-prevention duties, route security and event security.

We are satisfied that a safe and secure environment will prevail in and around the Orlando Stadium, the identified overflow areas and in the Orlando policing area immediately before, during and after the event, which we envisage approximately 52 000 people will attend.

The Gauteng Traffic, National Traffic and the Johannesburg Metro Police Departments will be conducting road closures and controlling traffic in and around the stadium on Sunday. Those who are not participating in the event are advised to avoid the area. The following streets are expected to be affected: Mooki, Mofokeng, Martha Louw, Sofasonke, Khumalo and Klipspruit Valley Streets, and the Soweto Highway at Mooki Street and at the N17 Circle.

Participants are advised that the following items will not be allowed to be taken into the venue on Sunday and that storage facilities are not available:

Alcohol and drugs

Weapons, including firearms

Umbrellas

Any object that may compromise public safety

No person who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be permitted to enter the venue and all persons can expect to be searched. Only accredited vehicles will have access to the stadium.

"In order to ensure a safe and incident-free event involving huge crowds, the cooperation of all role players, participants and the surrounding communities is vital. Let us all respect the rule of law and work together with patience and tolerance to ensure a peaceful and crime-free environment," said the Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.