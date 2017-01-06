South Africa: Correctional Services On Matric Results for 2016 Academic Year

press release

Correctional Services registers yet another improved quality matric pass for the 2016 academic year

Four Correctional Services schools achieved a 100% matric pass rate in the 2016 academic year, which saw the Department, yet again, surpassing the 70 percent pass threshold, attaining a 72.1 percent pass rate. The 2016 academic year also registered an increase in the number of offenders sitting for the final examination, where 11 schools enrolled 140 inmates. This is a phenomenal increase from the 2015 academic year which only had nine (9) FET schools accommodating 111 offenders.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Adv. Michael Masutha, congratulated the offenders and educationists for an improved quality of results. "Formal schooling inside correctional centres is the beating heart of rehabilitation and remains crucial in building a more informed citizenry", said Adv. Masutha.

A total of four students scored more than four distinctions in the key subjects, such as, Mathematics, Accounting and Business Studies. Kwandokuhle Ngcobo from Usethubeni Youth Centre (Durban Westville Correctional Centre) is a top achiever, scoring 84.9%, registering five (5) distinctions in Mathematics, IsiZulu, Life Orientation, Accounting and Business Studies.

This 72.1% pass rate comprises of 40 Bachelor passes, 50 Diploma passes and 9 certificate passes. The 2016 academic year also registered an increase of 36 distinctions from 30 achieved in 2015.

The Department will support those offenders who did not make it, following the processes and systems of the Department of Basic Education.

Correctional Services will continue to make it compulsory for inmates without a qualification equivalent to Grade 9, to complete Adult Education and Training (AET) Levels 1 to 4. This is strategically aimed at eliminating illiteracy, under-qualifications as well as the absence of critical technical skills, which are a key requirement for one to either source employment or be self-employed.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services