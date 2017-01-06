South Africa: Gauteng's Best Matriculant Excels With 11 Distinctions

Gauteng's top performing matric, Ariel Mazabow, says focus and diligence are how he obtained distinctions in all of his 11 subjects.

Mazabow was named the province's top achiever at an awards ceremony hosted by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in Daveyton, on the East Rand, on Thursday.

"I've been working very hard and it has paid off," Mazabow told News24.

His secret to success was having a plan from the first day of school.

"I decided that I'm going to be working from day one, and from that day I've put in the work every single day and I made sure that I stayed on top of my work."

The 18-year-old was a pupil at Yeshiva Maharsha Boys School in Fairmount. He plans on studying actuarial science at the University of the Witwatersrand.

"I'm also hoping to give back to the community a little by tutoring for people that aren't able to afford private tutors. They're very expensive, so I'm sure that will help people out."

His advice to those who had not achieved the results they had wished for was that it was not the end of the world.

"If you didn't get the results that you wanted to achieve, there are many things that you can do. It's not the end of your life now and you'll carry on and move on."

Mazabow advised this year's matrics to remain focused from the beginning of their year.

"Don't leave it until after prelims have ended and you realise that you need to start working. Start from day one. Put in the work and you will see your results."

Discipline and hard work

Mohammed Bobat, of Azaadville Muslim School, got distinctions for all seven of his subjects. Although it sounded like a cliché, discipline and hard work were the keys to success, he said.

"It's all about controlling yourself the whole year. There are many reasons not to work, but to be successful is a reason to work hard.

"I had to cut down on relaxation time, going out with friends, TV time, and I had to study more in the late nights and early mornings."

What helped Faadhil Kolia, of Lenasia Muslim School, get seven As was applying subjects such as Maths and Science beyond the classroom.

"I found that Mathematics is actually the language of nature. It's a way in which we humans have synthesised a language in order to describe the symmetry that we see everywhere. So they should look at subjects in these ways, as a means of learning and satisfying your curiosity."

Sacrificing time with friends was necessary to ensure a successful academic year, he said.

Six-A matric Sulaiman Saloojee, of Roshnee Islamic School in Vereeniging, echoed his point.

"Work hard. Don't be distracted by anything because your future depends on this year," he said.

Kholofelo Mohale, of Realogile High School in Alexandra, got distinctions in all seven of her subjects and 100% for Mathematics. She urged the class of 2017 to do some introspection and find the best study methods.

They had to know their work front to back and ask their teachers to explain anything they did not understand, she said.

Do more than what is expected

Gizelle Venske, who also got a full house of distinctions at Hoërskool Transvalia in Vanderbijlpark, said her secret was to always do more than expected.

"You always have to do more than what is required of you and I think the key to success here is to be a well-balanced student, not only focus on your academics, but also take on some other activities as well."

Malebo Leshabane, of Botsebotse High School in Soshanguve, urged those who had not done so well to follow their own path and resist succumbing to peer pressure.

"Just work hard, don't give up. Just say 'I am an individual and I'm going to work hard to do what I want to do'.

"Not all of us are academics. Find yourself. Don't force yourself to be like another person who got those distinctions. Just try to find out, 'who am I?' You are a star to yourself and you a star in something else."

