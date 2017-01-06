6 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UYD Rejects Mao's Appointment of Secretary General

By Shabibah Nakirigya

Kampala — Democratic Party youth wing Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) have rejected the party president Mr Norbert Mao's pick of Secretary General to replace the late Mathias Nsubuga who died last year.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Johnson streets in Kampala yesterday UYD Secretary General Mr Charles Wasswa said that they would petition the National Congress to elect a substantive Secretary General.

"Mr Gerald Siranda is not capable of taking that position. Even if he is the Deputy Secretary General, there are many party members we have consulted who are capable and these include; Dr Lulume Bayiga, Ms Brenda Nabukenya, Mr Mathis Mpuga and Former deputy Secretary General Vicent Mayanja.

He added that there was no need to announce Mr Siranda as acting as SG for a full year when the National council was not consulted.

"Mr Mao feels that he can exclusively decide who should serve as Acting Secretary General of the party," Mr Wasswa said.

"He has bestowed onto himself all manners of the shadow tittles to the extent that he now believes that he is the prime law under which the DP constitution must confirm," Mr Wasswa said.

Our efforts to reach Mr Mao were futile as his known telephone numbers were off.

However Last week during DP's weekly press conference Mr Mao announced that the party had appointed the deputy secretary general Mr Gerald Siranda to replace Mr Nsubuga for the period of one year until the party renews its leadership according to the party constitution.

