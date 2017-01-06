Uganda: Soldier Injures 4 in Disco Shooting

Koboko — A soldier attached to Kagoropa army detach in Kuluba Sub-county in Koboko district shot and seriously injured four people in a disco hall on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Mugujayi trading centre, Kuluba Sub-county in Koboko.

Police could not readily identify the victims but said they are three men and a woman. The victims were taken, by Good Samaritans, to Koboko health centre IV where they were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Police said the tragedy happened as soldiers were returning from a night patrol on early Tuesday morning.

Koboko district police commander Mr Patrick Ismat said the soldiers were from patrol operations for the New Year festivities and the crowd at the disco hall provoked them. He said the soldiers retaliated by shooting at the revellers.

However, the relatives of the victims and residents of Mugujayi who declined to be identified for fear of reprisals from the forces, said the soldiers wanted to forcibly disperse the revelers who were celebrating the New Year at Mugujayi but the crowd refused to yield.

"They attempted use of force to disperse the locals who were merry-making and this did not go down well with the locals. They retaliated by hurling insults and throwing stones at the soldiers which, I think, provoked one of the soldiers into shooting," one of the eyewitnesses said.

The district leaders led by the Local Council 5 chairman Mr Hasan Nginya visited the scene and tried to calm the enraged residents who kept calling for the head of the shooter.

"We call upon the public to calm down as investigations are being carried out and justice will prevail," Mr Nginya told the agitated residents.

The army and police command in Koboko have not said whether any action has been taken against the errant soldier.