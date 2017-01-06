Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura (file photo).

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has apologized to Muslims over the recent police raids at Nakasero and Kiwatule mosques.

Police on December 27 raided Nakasero mosque and arrested 11 Muslims who are currently in detention at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja district.

Barely three days later, police raided another mosque in Kiwatule in Kampala arrested 13 more Muslims including eight Indian missionaries but they were released after learning police had acted on false intelligence.

During the closed-door meeting with Sheikh Abdullah Semambo, Deputy Mufti and Second Deputy Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Waiswa on Thursday, Gen Kayihura apologized for the two incidents and asked to be forgiven.

Gen Kayihura's apologies were revealed by Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) spokesperson when he was addressing the media shortly after the police chief's departure.

"The IGP was here mainly to talk about the Muslim situation in the country and he apologized to Muslims over Nakasero and Kiwatule mosque raids. He said the operation was poorly conducted and also said his men acted on false intelligence for the raid on Kiwatule mosque," Mr Mutumba said.

Last week, Gen Kayihura said the search at Nakasero mosque was as a result of intelligence information from a suspect in the murder of Maj Muhammad Kiggundu.

Maj Kiggundu was killed with his bodyguard Sgt Stephen Mukasa on November 26 in Masanafu trading centre in Makindye Division, Kampala.

Gen Kayihura said he had launched an inquiry into Shs27m that was allegedly stolen by security operatives during the raid on Nakasero mosque. The operation was reportedly conducted by over 80 officers from the police Flying Squad, military police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT).

"I received that information [stolen money exhibits] and I have collaborated with the mosque leadership. We shall find out the truth," Gen Kayihura said in a brief meeting with the media at UMSC offices last week.

During a visit to Nalufenya Police Station on Wednesday, Nakasero Mosque leaders discovered the number of detained Muslims had increased to 24, up from 18 as previously reported.

"We had some people whose whereabouts we were not sure of. But we have now learnt they were also arrested and brought here [Nalufenya]. These people were picked on different days and we shall inform their relatives," said Mr Siraje Kifamba, Nakasero mosque spokesperson, who led the delegation of relatives and leaders to Nalufenya.