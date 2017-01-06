Uganda: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies in School Sewage Pit

Mukono — Residents in Kigunga village in Mukono district were on Thursday shocked after a 13 year old boy was found dead in an uncovered sewage pit at UMAR.B.A Education Centre.

It is alleged that the deceased was searching for scrap unfortunately he fell into the uncovered sewage pit belonging to the school.

The Officer in Charge of Seeta Police Station, Mr Joshua Kananura confirmed the death of the boy, saying the body was taken to Kawolo hospital for postmortem.

The Mother of the deceased, Lovisa Nabulime said his son left home and thought he had gone to play with friends but unfortunately she received the sad news that the child had fell in a school deep pit full of dirty water.

The Deputy Mayor Mukono Mr Jamada Kajoba blamed the school administration for failing to cover the sewage pit and advised parents to take good control of their children during holidays.

The Head teacher of the school, Saudah Nabalende said that the pit was one time covered by a wire mesh but it was stolen by the children who look for scrap.

"We had covered that pit but those very children stole it for scrap," she said.