Tanzania: Sports Ministry Outlines Strategies

Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports is planning to establish a proper finance mode, which will facilitate development of sports as part of its strategies to enhance growth of the sector in the country.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, disclosed the plan on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam, during an interview with a local radio station, which was based on the success attained in sports last year and the ministry's plan for the year 2017.

Minister Nnauye said the ministry is looking forward to establishing a proper finance mode, which aim at supporting all sports especially those, which lacked financial support and have been struggling for some years. "We will table our plan in the next budget session for approval and we expect it will bring considerable revolution in the country's sports development," said the minister.

Apart from that, the ministry is as well going to improve the available sports infrastructures in the country, to ensure sports activities are conducted smoothly. He also assured the public that the Inter- Secondary and Primary School Games dubbed as UMISSETA and UMITASHUMTA respectively will be held this year.

The Games are used as breeding ground to unearth new talents in sports. According to Nape, those who will excel in the two annual competitions will be taken to study in special schools where their talents and skill will be groomed. The ministry's move is expected to stimulate the growth and establishment of sports academies in the country.

Minister Nape also said that the long awaited National Sports Policy, which is being reviewed, is one step closer to completion. Tanzania has begun to reform the four-decade old sports policy in an endeavour to make it suit the modern day's age of professionalism.

Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports officially invited sports stakeholders to start giving their contributions to the reformation of the existing policy which was found not to reflect the realities of the current sport industry and largely limits its development.

Last year, the ministry's Communication Officer, Zawadi Msala made the announcement in Dar es Salaam in a meeting with reporters that the draft in place has incorporated contributions from direct stakeholders and added that further contribution was needed for further improvement of the proposed draft.

The existing sports policy of 1967 states that all sports in the country should be practiced at amateur level, contrary to the present reality when sports are employment and income generating sector. In 2013, legislators demanded for an immediate review of the country's sports policy, saying unless the document is updated, sports will remain stagnant.

Earlier in June 2011 in Dodoma, the former Sports Minister, Dr Fenella Mukangara said government was in the final process to review its sports policy in a bid to develop, promote and revive various sports in the country. She told the house that the new policy will point the alternative way forward to develop sports at all levels.