Nigeria: Ohanaeze Reschedules National Election to Jan 10

The apex body of Igbo socio-cultuural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has rescheduled its general election that was to take place on Monday January 9 2017 to Tuesday January 10.

The rescheduled election is only for the election of the national executive officers of the organization, while the local and state elections remains as scheduled.

A statement by the out- going secretary General of the organization, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, said that the rescheduled election of the national officers will still take place at same venue, which is the National secretariat complex of the organization, located at No 7 Park Avenue,GRA, Enugu.

Nwaorgu did not give reason why the National Executive election was shifted to January 10 but it was gathered that all stakeholders of the organization have been duly informed.

The statement indicates that the elections into the local governments and at the state levels will hold as initially scheduled.

The local government elections will hold today (Friday) at various local governments in the South East zone, Delta and Rivers states. While the state elections will hold on Saturday,January 7,2017.

Ohanaeze in the statement specified that every adult, whether male or female is eligible to contest in the positions zoned to their state except for officials who have occupied elective position in the organization for two consecutive terms.

All contestants in the elections must have completed and submitted approved nomination forms and were cleared at their respective states by the Ohaneze appointed electoral officers in charge of the respective states.

But for the National elections, the contestants would pick their forms at the Ohaneze National Secretariat and must have returned the completed forms twenty four hours before the date of the election.

The statement disclosed that each of the five states in the South East zone will bring a 30 man delegate for the National election now scheduled for Tuesday,January 10, while Delta and Rivers states are to produce ten delegates each.