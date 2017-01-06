Tanzania: Azam-Yanga Tie Fever Mounts

Azam face an early elimination threat unless they win by a big margin in their last Group B match of Mapinduzi Cup against highflying Young Africans at Amaan Stadium tomorrow.

It is a must win game for Azam and the first big test for their newly promoted coach, Iddi Cheche. Azam who recently parted ways with their technical bench, called Cheche, who previously trained the youth team to take over. Their biggest threat, if they don't win their tonight match are Isles' Jamhuri who stunned them with a barren draw in their Wednesday encounter.

The Iddi Cheche side opened well their Mapinduzi Cup championship campaign with a slim 1-0 win over Zimamoto before being forced to share points with Jamhuri. A draw with Jamhuri put Azam in a difficult position; hence they must win at any cost to ensure their place in the event's semis.

Azam are placed second behind Yanga after posting 4 points, two goals for and one against. Yanga continue to command the Group B race with 6 points garnered from their 2-match win.

They have so far recorded the best goal average of +8 GD(Goal difference) as opposed to +1 GD stamped by their closest pursuers, Azam FC. Yanga at the helm of Group B table with six points and eight goals for, followed by Azam with four points and 2 goals whereas hosts Jamhuri are placed third with a point and fourth-placed Zimamoto are pointless at the bottom of the table.

The fate of Azam will be known tomorrow; do they lose to Yanga and Jamhuri win by a big margin, it will be the sad end of Azam, the two-time Mapinduzi Cup winners. But, Azam players are hopeful to emerge victors in the Saturday clash as the team's captain, John Bocco claimed to this paper. Bocco, the team's leading hitman, assured the team's fans and supporters of a victory despite depicting a tough challenge he and his team mates will face to Yanga.

"We were unlucky in our last game against Jamhuri, as draw was not what we expected. We are now looking forward to win our last game against Yanga. We believe we can," he added.

With four points in their bag, a win or draw will be good for them, but their opponents Yanga at the top of the table, would be fighting to win and maintain their clean sheet. The leaders have not conceded a goal so far.

Commenting on the coming clash, Yanga's in-form winger Simon Msuva said they take the game quite seriously despite being assured a place in the event's semis. He said Azam boast of a number of good players hence they will be fighting for a victory and use it as test ahead when they face them again in the Premier League fixture.

Msuva who is also battling for the tournament top scorer's award after netting four goals, said they are not underrating their opponents, they are going to fight hard until they win the encounter to maintain their unbeaten run. He said he personally fights to ensure he wears the tournament's golden boot.

Yanga who seem to be unstoppable in group B, have won two games, opening their campaign with a hefty 6-0 win over Jamhuri before defeating Zimamoto 2-0 in their second match.