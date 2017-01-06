Tanzania: Ex-Minister Nundu Loses Tanga Poll Appeal

Efforts by former Minister for Transport Omari Rashid Nundu to challenge the election of Mussa Bakari Mbarouk as Member of Parliament (MP) for Tanga Urban under Civic United Front (CUF) ticket, have once again hit snags.

This follows the decision of the Court of Appeal to reject his application for revision against orders of the High Court, which had strike out his election petition against Mr Mbarouk and two others respondents, the Attorney General and Returning Officer in Tanga Constituency.

Justices Salum Massati, Batuel Mmilla and Stella Mugasha noted that the application in question was filed before the court without accompanying all essential documents, including a copy of the order of the High Court sought to be challenged.

"The position of the law is now settled that copies of proceedings, judgment or ruling and decree or order are vital documents to be included in an application seeking to revoke the revisional jurisdiction of the court," they ruled.

According to the justices, it was settled that in application for revision made under section 4 (3) of the Appellate Jurisdiction Act, like the president one, it was the applicant (Mr Rashid) who was duty bound to place entire proceedings of the High Court before the court is properly moved.

"We agree with the respondents that failure to include the drawn order in the present application is incurably fatal. In view of the aforesaid, the application is not competent and we accordingly strike it out," they declared.

In the General Election of 2015, five political parties, notably, ACT-Wazalendo, ADC, CCM, CHADEMA and CUF each sponsored a candidate to contest for parliamentary election of Tanga Urban Constituency.

The declaration of results was that the applicant who was vying under CCM ticket lost and Mr Mbarouk won the elections. Dissatisfied with the election results, the applicant filed a petition to the High Court seeking to have such results annulled.

Following a preliminary objection raised by Mr Mbarouk to the effect that the petition was sought under repealed statute, on December 17, 2015 the trial court permitted the applicant to amend the petition within seven days from the date of the order.

The amended petition was on December 23, 2015 confronted with another preliminary objection raised by the respondents who challenged the petition to be suffering from, among other things, material insufficiency.