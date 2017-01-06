6 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: T20 Duels to Open Drcc Cricket Fixture

By Mariam Said

Five big cricket tournaments will be staged in Dar es Salaam this year, the Dar es Salaam Regional Cricket Committee (DRCC)'s calendar reveals.

The new season, according to the calendar will officially start in February with DRCC T20, a twenty overs competition that will involve all teams of Division A.

The committee's convener, Mazahir Patel said there will be five major tournaments this year, all to be held between February and December this year. He said, according to the calendar, the tournaments will be played in 20 and 50 overs formats while the shortest will be Pro 10, which is usually covers only 10 overs.

After the end T20, the season opener in March, the second big tournament is APL 2017, the advanced cricket league for professional players which will be staged from mid March to April, according to the new calendar.

The third major event, according to DRCC calendar is Kazim Nasser Memorial Challenge League scheduled to start in May and climax in August. It is the longest cricket league of this year, according to Patel; it will be opened by 50 overs play, then 40 overs and later 30 overs.

September and October this year, according to the calendar, are months to be dominated by sponsored cricket tournaments, most notable being CATS 2017. The year ender event, according to the calendar is DRCC Pro 10 tournament which is strictly a 10-overs event.

