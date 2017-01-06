Tanzania: Senkoro for Burial On Saturday

The body of the wellknown and the first female to contest the presidency, Dr Anna Senkoro, will be laid to rest on Saturday, her family has confirmed. Mourners will have chance to pay their last respects to the fallen renowned female politician on the same day before her body is escorted to the Kinondoni graveyard.

"A mass will be held at Winners Chapel International Church where she was a member of the church. Thereafter, we will be heading for Kinondoni graveyard," said Mr George Nathania, a brother of the late Dr Sonkoro. He said that the deceased suffered from heart disease.

"She was suffering from heart problems. Two weeks earlier the problem became more serious. She had to start attending clinics at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI). After returning from the hospital the other day, she was no longer with us," he narrated in a sombre mood.

Former Segerea Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Makongoro Mahanga, who has moved to CHADEMA from CCM remarked: "I just can't explain my feelings today. I worked with Dr Senkoro and she was a great politician.

I know her personally; I was among people who influenced her to join CCM after the general election of 2005. We also influenced her to join Chadema during 2015 general election and she did a great job to influence women," said Mr Makongoro.