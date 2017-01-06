6 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: All 16 National Parks for Re-Mapping By Jan. 31

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.
By Marc Nkwame

Arusha — All the 16 national parks in the country will be remapped and their boundaries signified with beacons by January 31.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Jumanne Maghembe, announced the decision while inaugurating the new Board of Trustees of the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), explaining that he had already issued the directives to relevant authorities regarding the game parks' markings.

"Our country is facing a new type of poaching - and this is the latest wave of people driving livestock into conservation areas, annexing parts of game parks and reserves for agriculture and illegal harvesting of firewood, logs and trees from forests," said Prof Maghembe.

He added that it was high time the parks, game and forest reserves had their boundaries clearly marked to avert conflicts. Tanzania has a total of 16 national parks, more than 20 game and marine reserves plus a number of conserved forests.

Together they form 37 per cent of the total area of the country's land, which is under protection. The country boasts nearly one million square kilometres of territorial land.

The new TANAPA board is headed by Retired Chief of Defence Forces, General George Waitara, a presidential appointee, who during his acceptance speech admitted that challenges that face TANAPA include illegal wildlife hunting or poaching.

"We are also facing land and territorial conflicts between conserved areas and surrounding villages whose residents need land for farming, grazing, housing and even mining," said the board chairman.

On his part, TANAPA Director General, Dr Allan Kijazi, said maintaining the pristine condition of all the 16 national parks was a major undertaking, considering that only a few generated their own income, which means revenues from other parks have to be distributed to others.

Attracting over 350,000 tourists per annum on average, Serengeti, home to the legendary wildebeest migration, leads the pack, commanding more visitors. And when it comes to raising income, Kilimanjaro National Parks with an annual 80 billion/- income tops the bill.

Tanzania

Govt Urged to Act Over Drought Threat

The government should urgently evaluate the impact of drought and make short, medium and long-term interventions to save… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.