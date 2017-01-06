Nigeria: Fayose's Removal Plot - APC, PDP Trade Words

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has dismissed the allegation by Governor Ayodele Fayose that the party was plotting his removal through the manipulation of the judiciary to re-open Army Panel report on the 2014 governorship poll to have his election victory reversed.

Fayose had in a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, accused former Governor Segun Oni and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, of clandestine moves to coerce the judiciary to use Army Panel report to reverse his election victory, praying the CJN to resist the move to preserve democracy and integrity of the judiciary.

But APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, described the allegation as unfounded and baseless.

Accusing Fayose of crying wolf where none exists, Olatunbosun said there was no meeting where Fayemi and Oni met to boast that he would be removed, noting that the governor was only jittery and afraid of the consequences of his many infractions on the law.

Insisting that there was no meeting between Fayemi and Oni to plot Fayose's removal, Olatunbosun said: "Fayemi and Oni are too decent and busy in their assignments to engage in such frivolous boasts that Fayose is accusing them of.

Fayose's 'Impeachment' 'll consume Buhari's govt - PDP

Meantime, the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), yesterday declared that the alleged subterranean moves to impeach Governor Ayodele Fayuose as the governor of Ekiti State will lead to the total collapse of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, if eventually carried out.

The party described as reasonable and justifiable, the letter written on Wednesday by the governor to the Chief Justice of the Federation,

Justice Walter Onnoghen informing him on the alleged moves to co-opt a section of the judiciary to the devilish plot.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the PDP State Chairman, Barr. Gboyega Oguntuase, said the alleged plot to remove the governor would create crisis of monumental proportion that would be difficult for the Nigeria Army to curtail.