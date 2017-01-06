6 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Accidental Discharge - Presidential Villa Safe, Presidency Assures

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Aso Rock presidential villa
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Presidency has assured Nigerians and foreigners that the Presidential Villa, Abuja was safe and secure.

The assurance followed an accidental discharge by a security operative on Wednesday.

A staff of the State House, Mrs. Gladys Okpa, escaped death by the whiskers when the gun suddenly went off.

The incident occurred about noon when the security operative, apparently from the Department of State Service, DSS, came into the Presidential Villa with his gun loaded and while trying to empty the gun, as required by other security men mounting sentry at the main entrance of the building, it suddenly went off.

He was injured on his hand just as the pellet also strayed, hitting Mrs. Okpa, who was standing nearby un-mindful of the development.

Both persons were immediately rushed to the Villa clinic for first aid.

Reacting to the incident in statement, yesterday, Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the Villa was safe.

The statement read: "According to reports received so far, the security official involved in this incident is not attached to the State House.

"Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

"Investigation revealed that the operative conducted the normal safety precaution as professionally required when the pistol accidentally fired.

"The lady by his side, a caterer, was hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged."

More on This

Presidency Explains 'Accidental' Gunfire in State House

Following an incident involving the accidental gun discharge in the State House on Wednesday, the Presidency wishes to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.