Nigeria: Embattled Osun Monarch's Case for Withdrawal Today

There are strong indications that the Oluwo of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye may today drop his case against the Oluwo of of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, a first class traditional ruler in the state following the intervention of the governor of the state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola just as Magistrates's Association of Nigeria, Osun State branch threatened to embark on strike action over the development.

It was gathered in Osogbo yesterday that Oba Adeoye will move for the discontinuation of the charges preferred against Oba Akanbi when the court resumes hearing of the matter today.

A reliable source in the government circle said that governor Aregbesola during the week directed one of his aides to mediate in the matter towards withdrawing the case from the court.

Oba Akanbi was dragged to the Magistrate Court by the Oluwo of Iwo Oke, Adeoye for allegedly engaging in Internet fraud and being an ex-convict before he was crowned as a traditional ruler, among other accusations.

The Court had on Friday, December 30, 2016 ordered the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye to immediately arrest the Oluwo

Magistrate Olusola Aluko on Friday, December 20, 2016 had issued a bench warrant for Oluwo's arrest and also on December 28 2016 ordered the monarch to appear in court on Friday, December, 30, 2016 but the traditional ruler was conspicuously absent when the case came up for hearing.

According to the Magistrate, the case brought before him against the Oluwo of Iwo was a criminal case and by the bench warrant issued by him, "the accused person supposed to have been arrested and kept in prison custody."

Although, the defendant's counsel, Olayide Yekeen wrote the court on why himself would not be present for the proceeding, counsel to the applicant, Barrister Soji Oyetayo explained that no reason was given for the absenteeism of his client.

While highlighting the alleged criminal matters brought against Oba Akanbi, Magistrate Aluko noted that the applicant, the Oluwo of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye did not file a chieftaincy case before him.

Magistrates protest insecurity

Meantime, Osun State branch of Magistrates' Association of Nigeria yesterday in a letter forwarded to Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo and the Chief Registrar, Mr Lawrence O. Arojo said; "We wish to humbly draw your Lordship's attention to the series of events that have been evolving recently in relation to our career and safety of our lives.

The letter dated 4th January, 2017 and titled: "Threat to Magisterial Bench of Osun" reads in part: "Of particular importance is the case involving Oba Kadiri Olatunde Adeoye 11 (Oluwo of Iwo Oke) and (1) Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi (2) The Commissioner of Police, Osun State (MIW/MISC.6/2016), which is currently being heard before Magistrate E. Olusola of Chief Magistrate's Court 2, Osogbo".

Signed by its chairman, Chief Magistrate F.A Sodamade and secretary, Magistrate F.I Omisade, the body stated that while the case was before a court in Iwo, the presiding Magistrate was almost attacked by miscreants before she was rescued and escorted to Ogbaagba by the Police and Prison officers.

According to the letter, "At Chief Magistrate's Court 2, Osogbo, the 1st Respondent, Oluwo of Iwo refused to appear before court on four consecutive occasions despite an order of the court for him to appear. A bench warrant was therefore issued against him the fourth time the matter was heard".

"Instead of the Oluwo of Iwo appearing in court or the police effecting his arrest, the Oluwo of Iwo using various media, proceeded to cast aspersions on the character and integrity of the Magistrate and the judiciary at large. He specifically mentioned on social media and pages of newspapers that the Magistrate is retarded, unfit to be on the bench and disgrace to the judiciary; that he would issue a traditional warrant of arrest against the Magistrate and would never appear before his court.

"We humbly state that with prevalent threat to the security of Magistrates as exemplified in the events of Iwo and Osogbo, we consider our lives unsafe and may be unable to continue sitting in our various stations, which may affect us entertaining any new charge from the office of the Commissioner of Police until the Commissioner of Police has complied with your Lordship's directives".

Meanwhile, the Chief Registrar of Osun State High Court, Mr Lawrence O. Arojo also yesterday in a petition to the Osun State Commissioner of Police called for the investigation and arrest of some people, who stormed the premises of the High Court to drop leaflets, threatening the life of Magistrate Olusola Aluko, who is handling the case of Oluwo of Iwo.

According to the petition, "in the early morning of Wednesday, 4th day of January, 2017, some leaflets/flyers numbering about twenty were brought to our attention by one the security officers, serving at the State High Court Complex.

"The leaflets contained statements to the effect that a sitting Magistrate of the Osogbo Magistrate District, Mr E. O. Aluko should distance himself from performing his duties as it relates to the hearing and determination of a contempt proceeding preferred against a particular ruler now pending in His worship's court. The maker of the said document, having warned the Magistrate went further to say that "The guy is too young to die."