Nigeria: Search for Credible Leaders - Presidency Insulting N-Delta - Pandef

PAN-NIGER Delta Forum, PANDEF, the umbrella body of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta region, yesterday, said the claim by the Presidency that it was still in search of credible leaders of the region to dialogue with, was an assault on the sensibilities and integrity of the people of the region.

The Forum, in a communiqué by the convener/leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark and former military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd.), who presided over an expanded meeting of the Central Working Committee, CWC, of the body, also expressed concern over the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari in the face of alleged orchestrated assault on the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan with the obvious intention to humiliate him.

The meeting, attended by Chief Clark, former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, Senator Aniete Okon, Senator Stella Omu, Prof. Godini Darah, Col. Paul Ogbebor (retd.), Chief Wellington Okirika, Pastor Power Aginighan and Elder T. K. Ogoriba, was held at the Kiagbodo country home of Chief Clark in Delta State.

The forum, which noted the President's endorsement of the primacy of dialogue as a sine qua non for the resolution of the issues in the Niger Delta in his New Year message, took very strong exception to the recent statement by the Special Adviser, Media, to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, that the Presidency was still searching for credible leaders of the region to discuss with.

It said: "This is an assault on the sensibilities and integrity of the people of the Niger Delta. PANDEF remains a united body of credible and patriotic leaders who have paid their dues in various walks of life and not a body of attention seekers as being bandied by enemies of the region."

The forum condemned "the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Southern Kaduna and calls on the Federal Government to urgently ensure the safety of lives in the area."

It demanded "the urgent release of the over N1 trillion federal government under-contribution to the funds of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC."

Furthermore, the forum urged the Federal Government "to direct the immediate take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Delta State, as a follow-up to its recent policy statement on the issue during the visit of PANDEF to Mr. President on November 1, 2016."

Its words: "This will give enormous credibility and commitment to the proposed dialogue process."

The forum also reiterated its earlier position on the urgent need for the restructuring of the federation along the lines of fiscal federalism, as the only sustainable solution to the Nigerian crisis.

PANDEF appreciated the efforts made by the Minister of State for Petroleum in facilitating the November, 2016 meeting with the President, wondering why two months after the meeting, "the President has not constituted the Federal Government Dialouge Team for the speedy resolution of the various issues."

Clark's remarks

Earlier in his opening remarks, Clark had said: "When Mr. President gave his New Year message, he paid particular attention to peace in the Niger Delta. He said he was prepared to dialogue with Niger Delta people and he used the words, I am persuading, the second time he is using those words. So, we congratulate him for agreeing for the first time that dialogue is the answer. We are ready, but no impression should be given that they are still looking for people to negotiate with, because on November 1, last year when we met with him, we were about 100; traditional leaders, opinion leaders, youths and women. We all met at Aso Rock.

"So, we are appealing to Mr. President that we have been waiting. We cannot wait endlessly. If he is not prepared for dialogue, let us know. We are not begging anybody. We want peace in our region. We do not want a repetition of the military operations in North Eastern Nigeria. That is why we came in. Our youths in the region, they call them militants, have agreed and said: 'Our daddies, you should go and negotiate on our behalf.' So, I do not think the President wants to dialogue with the youths. They have mandated us, and we have agreed. We do not want Operation Crocodile Smile in our region."

Clark advised: "So, the President should have a rethink and summon his team to negotiate with us. We cannot continue to wait. There is a limit to which we can wait and the boys are impatient too. We have been appealing to them from time to time."