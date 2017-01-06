South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Held for Fatal Tavern Stabbing

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for stabbing a 19-year-old to death in Dutywa, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.
The man, 21, was believed to have had a disagreement with the other man at a tavern in the village of Mbewuleni on Wednesday night, which led to the stabbing incident, Captain Jackson Manatha said. The 19-year-old had sustained multiple wounds to his upper body and had died instantly on the scene. The suspect then fled the scene.The man was arrested on Thursday. He was expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Source: News24