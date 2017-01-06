6 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eric Omondi the Butt of Online Jokes for his Crazy Parody

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Eric Omondi/Instagram
Eric Omondi as depicted in his latest parody of the South African movie, The Gods Must Be Crazy.

Comedian Eric Omondi has become the subject of online jokes from his fans after his latest parody that is a recreation of South African comedy film, The Gods Must Be Crazy .

Eric started the New Year by posting a photo of himself wearing nothing but a flap made from animal skin that covers the front and the back with an arrow and bow string.

However, he chose to go with a different title from the original movie by naming his, The Gods Are Not Crazy, We Are.

But it was not until he posted a second picture showing his backside with a little glimpse of his derriere that netizens started making fun of him.

The movie The Gods Must Be Crazy was released in 1980, Set in Botswana, it follows the story of Xi, a San of the Kalahari Desert (played by Namibian San farmer Nǃxau ǂToma), whose tribe has no knowledge of the world beyond, Andrew Steyn (Marius Weyers), a biologist who analyzes manure samples for his PhD dissertation, and Kate Thompson ( Sandra Prinsloo), a newly hired village school teacher.

Kenya

Doctors Reject Kenyatta's Pay Rise Offer

Doctors have rejected President Uhuru Kenyatta's pay rise offer and insisted on the implementation of a collective… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.