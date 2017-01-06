Kenya: Eric Omondi the Butt of Online Jokes for his Crazy Parody

Photo: Eric Omondi/Instagram

Eric Omondi as depicted in his latest parody of the South African movie, The Gods Must Be Crazy.

Comedian Eric Omondi has become the subject of online jokes from his fans after his latest parody that is a recreation of South African comedy film, The Gods Must Be Crazy .

Eric started the New Year by posting a photo of himself wearing nothing but a flap made from animal skin that covers the front and the back with an arrow and bow string.

However, he chose to go with a different title from the original movie by naming his, The Gods Are Not Crazy, We Are.

But it was not until he posted a second picture showing his backside with a little glimpse of his derriere that netizens started making fun of him.

The movie The Gods Must Be Crazy was released in 1980, Set in Botswana, it follows the story of Xi, a San of the Kalahari Desert (played by Namibian San farmer Nǃxau ǂToma), whose tribe has no knowledge of the world beyond, Andrew Steyn (Marius Weyers), a biologist who analyzes manure samples for his PhD dissertation, and Kate Thompson ( Sandra Prinsloo), a newly hired village school teacher.