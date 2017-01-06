6 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TPDF Lugalo's Golf Calendar Out Soon

By Mbonile Burton

Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf club golf plans to release a calendar of all golf tournaments it plans to host in 2017.

The TPDF Lugalo captain Japhet Masai told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the calendar would be released this Saturday and advised its members to get prepared for a busy season. "Preparation is on final stages, we hope to release it by this Saturday," he said.

Masai added they planned to have as many activities as possible, including club and national level tournaments, a situation that calls members to be ready for the busiest season. "We have planned to have as many tournaments as possible, we hope our club to be the perfect place to enjoy golf," he added.

He, however, added they also expected golf members and players from other club will come forward to support his committee. Masai hinted that the club plans to officially start staging tournaments in February without unveiling which tournament is to open its busy fixture.

But, he said that they see February as the perfect month for starting the golf tournament because all members will be back from holidays. The captain also appealed sponsors and well-wishers to come forward and support his committee and backing golf events listed in the calendar.

He also thanked all those made it possible for Lugalo to organise the tournaments last year. With ten years since its establishment, TPDF Lugalo club has become one of the most active golf clubs in the country.

