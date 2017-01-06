Tanzania: 37 Held in Fresh Attacks On Farmers

Police in Morogoro Region are holding 37 people suspected of attacking two peasants from Kolelo and Mbigiri villages. One of the peasants died while undergoing treatment at the Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC), Ulrich Matei, reported the arrests yesterday while briefing Home Affairs Minister, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, who is on official tour of the region. He said the first incident occurred early in the week at which pastoralists attacked a peasant on the head with a machete.

They suspected him of being a police informer after seeing him speaking on his mobile phone. The peasant, Fabian Bago, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the regional hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

However, he died at the hospital on Tuesday. Thirteen people were arrested in connection with the incident. The regional police boss said elsewhere at Mbigiri village, another peasant, Rajab Ayub (39), was also rushed to hospital after being severely attacked by a mob.

This prompted the police to launch a manhunt in which 24 suspects were arrested and are being held pending further investigations. Mr Nchemba condemned the attacks done by the pastoralists against the farming community, saying such acts were 'inhuman', vowing that the government will never hesitate to book the culprits for prosecution.

Meanwhile, police in Dar es Salaam have arrested six suspects for different crimes, including two who are accused of robbing tourists on Mapanya Island, Coast Region, on Thursday afternoon.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Simon Sirro, told reporters in the city yesterday that two men, identified as Siasa Nassoro (28), a resident of Buyuni area and Ally Omary (35) of Mafia in Coast Region, were nabbed for robbing a tourist on Mapanya Island.

He said the incident occurred on Thursday when the Chairman of Buyuni Local Government, Mr Shaban Shaa, reported to the police that four foreigners and a Tanzanian have been robbed of all their possessions after being attacked by bandits while on the Island.

The suspects were found in possession of stolen items, including two mobile phones, a black jacket, a solar power torch, a Global Positioning System (GPS), a Universal Serial Bus (USB), three memory cards, two adopters, 11 batteries of various types, a selfie stick and a flute," said Mr Sirro. Another suspect is Anwaz Ally (45), who is a security guard at Amadori Company, who was allegedly found in possession of a 'Berretta' handgun and 23 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was arrested at Tundwi Songani area in Kigamboni District.

He said interrogation with the suspect is going on smoothly to identify the use of the handgun for a suspect, because preliminary investigation established that the gun is being used in crime incident at different areas in the city. Police have recovered from the incident five stolen cars, two auto rickshaws, bajaji and two motorcycles.

They also arrested three suspects in connection with car thefts in various areas in the city.