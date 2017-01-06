Tanzania: Katavi Residents Surrender Guns

Mpanda — Several people in Katavi Region have obeyed orders without coercion by surrendering 85 firearms among them 81 homemade guns last year, police has disclosed.

In the same vein, during the period under review the Police Force seized 47 firearms while 29 criminals were arrested and arraigned. Their cases are in different stages of hearing.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Damas Nyanda, hinted that some of the surrendered firearms were abandoned in the vicinity of police posts and residences of local functionaries.

The RPC said the surrendered firearms include four SMGs and 81 homemade guns while a shotgun, six SMGs and 40 homemade guns were seized.

Mr Nyanda further said that apprehension of suspects, seizing of firearms and surrendering of firearms were made possible following close cooperation between law enforcers and members of the public on the fight against criminality.