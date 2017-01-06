Tanzania: Public Firms Told to Use GPSA Services for Funds' Checks

The government has directed all public institutions to use the Government Procurement Service Agency (GPSA) when carrying out procurement of goods and services to control misuse of public funds.

Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, announced the directive in Dar es Salaam yesterday, saying GPSA will facilitate 'Value for Money' from every purchases made by the public institutions.

"Procurement is a key area for controlling misuse of public funds because the government earmarks about 70 per cent for purchases," said the deputy minister while unveiling the new board of GPSA.

The new GPSA advisory board under the chairmanship of University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) lecturer, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, was appointed last year after three years without the board following expiry of term for the previous board in 2013.

Dr Kijaji has thus tasked the new GPSA board to study why some public institutions still do not use GPSA in procurement, pointing out that procurement had been used to siphon the public funds. "Previously, a car coating 40m/- would be purchased at 80m/-.

We do not want such cases to happen again. It's your role now to restore trust to the public on the use of public funds," observed the deputy minister. She noted that as the government was determined to control misuse of public funds, the new board should come up with measures, which would facilitate the government to attain the goal for the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

Acting GPSA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Jacob Kibona, said GPSA had for 2014/2015 financial year clawed back about 3.6bn/- in procurement of 433 vehicles, 40 motorcycles for 88 public institutions in which the government spent over 65.7bn/- for the purchase.

"The government has also saved 382m/-, which would be used by public institutions in tendering processes," said the GPSA acting CEO.

Mr Kibona said since the establishment of GPSA, earnings had increased from 492.3m/- in 2007/2009 financial year to 7.5bn/- in 2015/2016, pointing out sources of revenue as fees for clearing and forwarding at ports and airports, rent for government warehouses and charges for procurement.

"From 2016/2017, GPSA does not receive any fund from the government to run its activities, instead it uses its internal source of fund," he said.

Mr Kibona said GPSA plans to put up its warehouses and petrol stations in Geita, Njombe and Simiyu regions, saying the agency had already acquired plots in the regions to carry out the projects.

"The goal to construct the facilities is to improve the GPSA activities to efficiently serve public institutions in the regions," he said.

Mr Kibona pointed to substandard goods as a major challenge, saying public institutions sometime fail to distinguish between standard and sub-standard goods. New Chairman of GPSA Advisory Board, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, expressed gratitude to President John Magufuli for trusting them, promising that the board will help the government stem embezzlement of public funds.