5 January 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Pray for President-Elect Akufo-Addo - Prophet Macho

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sebastian R. Freiku

Kumasi — Prophet Ebenezer Dabedwa Bossman of the Ebenezer Trumpet Ministry at Esaase near Ashanti Akropong has called on Ghanaians not to cease praying for the President-elect, to enable him deliver, in fulfillment of God's purpose of ensuring his victory in last December's elections.

The Kumasi-based pastor, who, in June last year, predicted a resounding victory by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the last presidential poll, said Ghanaians who massively voted for Nana Akufo-Addo would have to support him with prayers 24/7 without ceasing.

The man of God said that is the only way the people would also benefit from the favour bestowed on the president-elect, following his divine victory, as he takes up the mantle and settles down for the real business of liberating Ghanaians with sound policies.

"His (Nana Addo) is a calling and needs the prayers of all to succeed in his calling," he said.

Prophet Bossman, commonly known as Prophet Macho, alias Macho One, admonished the new President, ahead of his inauguration to assume the mantle of leadership in Ghana, to always trust in the Lord, evidenced in his proclamation that the battle is the Lord's. "Always turn to God and look up to him, and he (God) will not look down on you (Nana Addo)," he advised.

He reminded Nana Akufo-Addo that upon his election, he has only one constituency - Ghana - and advised the incoming-president to be humble and always let God be his main focus in the discharge of his mandate as President of the nation, while committing himself to his role as the father of the nation, and treat all Ghanaians as a universal family, with dignity and respect.

The man of God said he expected the president-elect to be honest and apologetic when the need arises, to qualify him as a leader.

Prophet Macho told The Chronicle in an interview that he expects to see real change under an Akufo-Addo government, so long as he (Nana Akufo-Addo) remains faithful to God, in order for God, who appointed him, to be faithful to him as President, and, by extension, to the good people of Ghana.

The pastor urged the new President to make critical decisions that will impact on the lives of not only Ghanaians, but mankind as a universal family around the globe.

Prophet Bossman, who called for the support of the media for the effective implementation of Nana Akufo-Addo's agenda of positive change, urged the president-elect to stay focused on his agenda and redeem election promises without bias, while avoiding the temptation of corruption.

Ghana

Raila, Joho to Attend Ghana President-Elect Addo's Inauguration

Cord leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will attend the inauguration of Ghana president-elect Nana… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.