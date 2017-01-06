Tanzania: Traders Say Complex Taxes, Petty Traders Ruin Business

Taxation issues and almost free rein that petty traders enjoy led to the reported rise in business closure, a leader of business community, Johnson Minja has said.

Mr Minja told the 'Daily News' on Wednesday that unclear taxation system and the return of the petty traders to the areas that were restricted had contributed to problems they face in doing business. "The business situation is not good at all, whenever people complain of economic difficulties, traders become the first victims," said Mr Minja.

Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Phillip Mpango told reporters last week that 1,872 businesses in Dar es Salaam and Arusha were closed between July and December last year and the reasons for the closures were not known.

He said they were appealing to the government to harmonise issues related to tax collection and allocation of petty traders 'machinga' in various parts of cities so that there could be levelled playing field in doing business.

He said traders are seeking for an audience with the government so that they can altogether discuss and resolve the problem. According to Mr Minja, petty traders 'machinga' were posing a big challenge to traders who pay rent and taxes.

"These people are now everywhere, we are being challenged to compete with traders who do not pay rent or tax," he said. Mr Minja asked the government to sit with traders so that they can discuss various challenges, which cause frustrations among traders.

He said his office has gone through the report on the state of country's economy from July to December, 2016, which was released by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango and that it tells the reality on business operations.

"We have read the Minister's statement, it is telling the truth, and generally traders are not doing well at all," he said. In December, 2016, Dr Mpango told reporters that some traders have been closing businesses but it was difficult to know the reasons behind their move.

He said between August and October 2016, a total of 1,076 businesses were closed in Ilala District, 443 in Kinondoni and 222 in Temeke while in Arusha a total of 131 businesses were closed. According to Dr Mpango, most of business that were closed were under the construction sector, wholesale and retails businesses as well as transportation services.

"We have made a follow up on the reports that some traders have been closing businesses, it is true to some extent because there are some businesses, which have been closed between July and December 2016," said Dr Mpango.

However, the Minister said there were no tangible evidences that tax collection was behind closure of some businesses and decrease of tenants in various buildings as it has been claimed by some people through media.

"There could be many reasons behind closure of businesses, some traders may have failed to import goods because they could pay required tax, failure to be paid or to pay debts, failure to manage businesses, high business running costs, change of businesses and many others," he said.

Yesterday, Mr Minja said the closure of businesses is a bad sign for the growth of the country's economy and that there is need for both traders and the government to find lasting solution.

"Closure of more than 1800 businesses is not a good sign, we need to seat together and come up with something that will help our country to move forward," he said.