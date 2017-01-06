Liberia: MoH Driver Gets 25 Years for Murder

Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court 'A' at the Temple of Justice on Tuesday sentenced defendant Miller Komeh to 25 years at the Monrovia Central Prison, where he has been detained since June of last year.

Judge Willie made the decision after he confirmed the jury's unanimous guilty verdict against Komeh on December 19, 2016.

According to Judge Willie, he gave Komeh 25 years instead of the usual death or life imprisonment because of a pre-sentence report from the Correction and Rehabilitation Department at the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) that said Komeh, prior to committing the crime of murder, had exhibited a very good record in his community and his place of work as driver at the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He was assigned with the Kolahum Hospital in Lofa County prior to committing the crime.

Defendant Komeh was indicted in June 2016 for allegedly murdering a market woman identified as Yassah Mulbah Zumo.

Yassah Zumo's lifeless body was found on the roadside near the Todee junction on the Kakata-Monrovia highway on June 4 of last year.

Komeh denied the claim when he was first arraigned before the court.

The case started on June 3 when defendant Komeh picked up his victim along with other marketers on his way to Monrovia from Kolahum.

The document said Zumo was picked up in Fissebu, a town in Lofa County, along with 11 cans of palm oil and other goods she had purchased to bring to Monrovia to sell.

During the transaction, Komeh charged Zumo and her goods L$2,500.

Unfortunately, according to the court document, when they arrived in Kakata around 9 p.m. other passengers disembarked and left Zumo alone with the defendant to continue their journey to Monrovia.

In Kakata, Zumo contacted her husband Kelevah Zumo, who was in Monrovia, about the situation. He advised her to spend the night in Kakata, an advice she reportedly agreed to, and attempted to spend the night with one of her nieces, identified as Mamie.

Mamie lives in the German Community near the Booker Washington Institute's staff quarters in Kakata.

During the telephone conversation with her husband, Mr. Zumo agreed for his wife to take L$2, 500 from Mamie to pay her transport fare.

According to the court document, when the defendant and the victim arrived at Mamie's house, she was not at home. Zumo again contacted her husband to explain the new development.

She then informed her husband that she was not comfortable being with the driver and told him she was taking a risk to drive with defendant Komeh to Monrovia, to which her husband agreed.

That was the last conversation Mr. Zumo had with his wife before her lifeless body was discovered on the roadside near the Todee junction on the Kakata-Monrovia highway.