Liberia: LNP Calls for Collaboration to Curtail Crimes

Police Director Gregory O. W. Coleman has called for continued collaboration between community dwellers and the Liberia National Police (LNP) as a way to successfully handle crimes across the country.

To arrive at that level, Coleman said the LNP have instituted several measures aimed at exposing suspected armed robbers, adding, "We have also increased our night time patrol in various communities."

He then called on the public to cooperate with the LNP by sharing information that would lead to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of marauding suspected criminals.

Coleman made the statement recently at the LNP Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

According to him, the LNP is deeply concerned about the increase in mob violence across the country, particularly in Montserrado County.

"We understand that sometimes people get frustrated over some issues to the extent that they often take the law into their own hands. This is unacceptable, and it's not the way forward. The rule of law must prevail and people have to respect it at all times," Coleman told reporters.

He said during mob violence, innocent people lose their lives including those who, if spared, would have helped with the investigation, adding that they were not allowed to go through the legal process.

Meanwhile, the LNP has appealed to members of the public engaged in mob violence to desist from such practice, "because we are going to start prosecuting people on the basis of intelligence gathered in areas that mob violence will occur," Inspector Coleman added.

For his part, Police Deputy Director for Administration William Mulbah said the LNP has also embarked on a massive facelift or renovation of its headquarters and other depots.