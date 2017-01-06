Liberia: Construction of U.S.$23 Million Capitol Annexes Underway

The joint leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the 53rd Legislature yesterday toured the ongoing construction of two annexes at the Capitol Building, which is funded by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The construction of the annexes is being undertaken by the Chinese firm Jiangsu Jiangsu Construction Company, while another Chinese company, the China International Engineering Design and Consult Company Limited, is supervising the engineering component.

The project, valued at US$23 million, includes two annexes comprising 300 rooms, two separate chambers as well as a generator house.

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai led an array of officials on tour of the construction site yesterday, followed by House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay, Senate Pro Tempore Armah Z. Jallah, among other lawmakers.

In separate remarks, the Vice President, Speaker and Pro Tempore praised the level of cordiality between the Legislature and the Executive as well as China's generous aid to Liberia.

"We must say the construction of the two annexes and the renovation works are because of the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislative branches of government," said Vice President Boakai while also thanking China for her continuous support to Liberia.

The present Capitol Building was dedicated in 1956 under the leadership of then Vice President William R. Tolbert, Senate Pro Tempore Edwin Morgan, leaders of the Senate and Speaker of the House, Richard Henries.

The construction, which began in October 2016, is expected to be completed by the end of April 2018, said Sidney Devine, a project engineer at the Ministry of Public Works.

Besides the annexes, China has also provided US$60 million for the long-awaited Ministerial Complex which, when completed, will be the second-largest building the Chinese government has so far constructed in Africa, which is also a significant component of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Agenda for

Transformation that also includes improving the working conditions of civil servants.

China has also provided funding for other projects in Liberia including the Ministry of Health, the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Hospital in Tappita, Lower Nimba County and the Monrovia Vocational Training Center, among other projects.

In a related development, the Joint Leadership of the Legislature has toured the ongoing renovation of the main Capitol Building. During the tour, it was observed that 80 percent of the work is expected to be completed before President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf delivers her last Annual State of the Nation Address to the Legislature on Monday, January 30. The project is also funded by the Government of Liberia to the tune of US$600,000.