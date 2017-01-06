Liberia: LEC Orders Deputy Directors, Managers On the Field

The Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Foday Sackor, has directed that deputy managing directors and managers at the corporation get their boots on and get on the field to ensure the success of its massive campaign to connect 'Big Light' to its numerous customers.

In a directive issued in a release yesterday, Mr. Sackor said "We will be out in the communities every week to ensure that our services are made available to our customers and therefore all deputy managing directors and managers will henceforth go out in the field to ensure that we serve our customers more efficiently."

"This is a new LEC. We want to ensure that our services are more accessible to the public. This service is for you and from now on we will come to you."

The LEC management, he said, is overhauling customer service procedures to minimize connection time.

Meanwhile, he said the corporation has launched customers' connection campaign, which began in Clara Town that should benefit over 2,500 backlogs of new connections and faulty meters.

He said several communities have had replacements of faulty meters, broken poles and transformers.

The LEC team, he said, with just few weeks of operations has connected 250 homes, installed 63 streets in Raymond Town, Harrisburg Township, along with 530 street lights on Bushrod Island, Central Monrovia, Sinkor, and Congo Town. Also, 1000 additional homes were connected in Matadi; and the campaign has spread to other parts the LEC network including, Rehab, ELWA, Dupot Road and SD Cooper Road, Gardnersville, Stephen Tolbert Estate and Lower Johnsonville.

He assured the public that the new management team will make the corporation more accessible to increase connections.

He also used the occasion to warn residents against power theft, which is causing the corporation losses in revenue.

The MD vowed to wage a massive campaign against power theft across the LEC network in an effort to curb the phenomenon and promised a more customer-centered management team that will go out and address customers' complaints.