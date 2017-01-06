Ghana: I'm Ever Ready to Act in Kumawood Movies Again - Mr. Beautiful

Ghanaian comedy film actor, Clement Bonney also known in showbiz as Mr. Beautiful says he will accept a call up from Kumasi Movie Producers to feature him in films.

Speaking with Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5FM, Mr. Beautiful who said acting is his passion, noted that he can't reject that offer to act again in Kumawood movies.

"I will gladly accept to act in movies from Kumasi because I'm always happy when I'm on set acting. Acting is my life and my passion."

According to him, this will also leverage a cordial relationship between the producers, directors and himself, adding that he will use that opportunity to bring back his lost fans to watch him on screens.

When asked why he disrespected the President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, he answered, "I will be a badly nurtured person to have insulted president-elect, Nana Addo. All my life I've never insulted Nana Addo and I will never do that too... I was taught to respect the elderly."