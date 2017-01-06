Luanda — The Angolan Interior Minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, said on Thursday in Luanda that his ministry will continue providing the necessary assurance to the electoral registration process, which has entered the second and final phase on Thursday.

The official said so to the press on the fringes of the formal opening act of the second phase of the electoral registration process, presided over by the Minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa.

He stated that the few cases recorded during the first stage of the electoral registration process, which ran from 25 August to 20 December 2016, were clarified and the means that had been stolen were recovered.

However, the Interior Minister defended the need for citizens to behave with civility and responsibility, in the face of the electoral registration process.

The final phase of the process that began on Thursday will run until March 31, 2017 and will have the support of helicopters from the National Air Force and the National Police to reach areas of difficult access.