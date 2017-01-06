6 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Interior Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Ensure Electoral Registration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Interior Minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, said on Thursday in Luanda that his ministry will continue providing the necessary assurance to the electoral registration process, which has entered the second and final phase on Thursday.

The official said so to the press on the fringes of the formal opening act of the second phase of the electoral registration process, presided over by the Minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa.

He stated that the few cases recorded during the first stage of the electoral registration process, which ran from 25 August to 20 December 2016, were clarified and the means that had been stolen were recovered.

However, the Interior Minister defended the need for citizens to behave with civility and responsibility, in the face of the electoral registration process.

The final phase of the process that began on Thursday will run until March 31, 2017 and will have the support of helicopters from the National Air Force and the National Police to reach areas of difficult access.

Angola

Owners of Real Estate Flock to Urban Property Tax Payment

A daily average of 40 to 50 taxpayers have flocked on Monday to the 4th Tax Office of the General Tax Administration in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.