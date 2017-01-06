Algeria: #GloCAFawards2016 - Riyad Mahrez Named CAF's Player of the Year

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez was named as the GLO Confederation of African Football's player of the year award.

The award, sponsored by GLO telecommunications network, saw history being made as Mahrez, 25, becomes the first Algerian and the maiden North African to win the prestigious individual honour in African football since its inception by the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) in 1992.

The 25-year-old Algerian, who had an amazing season in 2016 helping Leicester City to secure their first ever Premier League title with his 17 goals, beat out Borussia Dortmund's Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who emerged as second and Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who came in third, to win the award.

During his acceptance speech Mahrez said t: "I'm very happy to win because obviously it was against two big players. What happened last season was amazing, we knew it wasn't going to happen again - and it won't happen again I think, for a small team like Leicester."

The winner was decided by votes from the Head Coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, members of the CAF Media Committee, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a 20-member panel of experts.