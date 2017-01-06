6 January 2017

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Algeria: #GloCAFawards2016 - Riyad Mahrez Named CAF's Player of the Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Baraka Jefwa

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez was named as the GLO Confederation of African Football's player of the year award.

The award, sponsored by GLO telecommunications network, saw history being made as Mahrez, 25, becomes the first Algerian and the maiden North African to win the prestigious individual honour in African football since its inception by the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) in 1992.

The 25-year-old Algerian, who had an amazing season in 2016 helping Leicester City to secure their first ever Premier League title with his 17 goals, beat out Borussia Dortmund's Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who emerged as second and Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who came in third, to win the award.

During his acceptance speech Mahrez said t: "I'm very happy to win because obviously it was against two big players. What happened last season was amazing, we knew it wasn't going to happen again - and it won't happen again I think, for a small team like Leicester."

The winner was decided by votes from the Head Coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, members of the CAF Media Committee, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a 20-member panel of experts.

Algeria

Focus On Sub-Contracting in 2017

"The year 2017 will be that of subcontracting," Industry and Mines Minister Abdeslam Bouchouareb said Thursday in Setif. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CIO East Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.