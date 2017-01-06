Africa: #GloCAFawards2016 - Uganda Wins Big At This Year's Glo CAF Awards

Uganda emerged as top winners at the GLO Confederation of Africa Awards thanks to wins by both Denis Onyango, who won African Player of the Year- Based in Africa 2016, and the Uganda Cranes, who emerged as the National Team of the Year.

Ugandan goalie, Denis Onyango as African Player of the Year - Based in Africa 2016, Onyango wrote his name in African football folklore, by becoming the first goalkeeper to scoop the award designed to reward players who ply their trade on the continent.

The 31-year old, whose exploits in the posts was critical to Uganda's qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after a 39-year hiatus, and also starred in Mamelodi Sundowns' conquest of Africa last year tallied 252 votes, 24 more than his club-mate, Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe. Zambian Rainford Kalaba finished third with 206 votes.

The Cranes historic qualification for the Total Africa Cup of Nations did not go unnoticed and were deservedly reward with the National Team of the Year gong.

The well-attended ceremony, marking the Silver Jubilee of the inception of the Glo CAF Awards was spiced by musical performances from renowned artistes such as Afro beat musician Femi Kuti, Flavour, Yemi Alade and Omawumi, all from Nigeria; South African group, Muffinz and Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania.