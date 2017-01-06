6 January 2017

South Africa: Man Shot Dead in Pretoria for Allegedly Failing to Stop at Roadblock

A man believed to be in his thirties was killed on Friday morning after being shot at by a Tshwane metro police officer in Hatfield, Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Friday.

According to a statement released on the SA Police Service's Facebook and Twitter accounts, the man was a meter taxi driver who tried to run over the officer during a roadblock near the corners of Grosvenor and Park streets around 09:30.

The officer was subsequently arrested and has been charged with murder.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba confirmed to News24 that the matter had been referred to IPID for further investigation.

"We will co-operate with the SA police service, we want to allow them the space to conduct their investigations. But we will also do an internal investigation," Mahamba said.

Earlier, Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said paramedics had arrived to find the man slumped in the driver's seat and unresponsive after sustaining a gunshot wound.

