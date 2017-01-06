6 January 2017

Liberia: Chinese Govt Finances Additional Wings At Liberia's Capitol Building

Monrovia — Due to lack of office spaces for more lawmakers who came into existence following the delineation of districts in 2011, the Chinese government will finance the construction of two additional wings at the Legislature, Senator Conmany Wisseh of River Gee County has revealed.

Dubbed the Capitol Building, the seat of the Legislature was constructed and dedicated in 1956 when William R. Tolbert, Jr. was Vice president of Liberia and President of the Senate, Richard A. Henries as Speaker and Edwin Morgan as President Pro-tempore. The project according to Senator Wisseh, chair of the Legislature Modernization Committee, is worth US$23 million. He said it will be implemented in 19 months.

Sidney Devine, project engineer, said construction began October 2016 and is expected to end April 2018. Devine is a Project Engineer of the Ministry of Public Works. He made the disclosure during a joint leadership tour of the Legislature to inspect the ongoing construction and renovation. As part of the tour they also inspected renovation works of the capitol building, valued US$600K, which has been projected for in the national budget.

The new annexes, according to Mr. Devine, will have three hundred rooms (offices) with a provision in adjustment for the two chambers to be relocated. During the tour, House Speaker Nuquay said the project is being made possible through proper coordination between two branches of government (the Legislature& Executive). Like Nuquay, Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah and Vice President Boakai boasted of coordination and commended the Chinese government for the gesture.

The construction is being done by the Chinese Company, Jiangsu Construction Company.

