Liberia: Tree of Life Shares New Year Gifts With Orphans Concern Liberia

Monrovia — The Tree of Life Ministries International has given several relief items to Orphans Concern-Liberia for onward distribution to orphans in Liberia. The items submitted to the group responsible for orphans in the country include: a cartoon of copy books, pen, pencil, erasers, color pencil, two cartoons of beans, a cartoon of cookie, a cartoon of apple source among others.

Presenting the relief supplies Friday, December 30, 2016, Tree of Life Project Manager Alfred Gezaye said the items presented was his organization way of putting smile on the faces of orphans and less fortunate children.

Mr. Gezaye said TOL is looking forward in working with orphans Concern-Liberia and other non-governmental organizations to better the lives of children and some older people who cannot afford for themselves.

He called on the recipients to pray for Tree of Life as she seeks support to meet the needs of some Christians and non-Christians in Liberian.

Receiving the items Orphans Concern-Liberia Executive Director Amos Sawboh thanked Tree of Life for the donations and promised to have it distributed among deserving orphanages or orphans in the country.

Director Sawboh said he is looking forward for a better collaboration between his organization and the Tree of Life Ministries International. Tree of Life Ministries International is a non-governmental organization working with Churches, Children and different communities in Liberia.

The organization has since shouldered the responsibility to improve churches, individuals and other institutions in the country. The Tree of Life Ministries International recently provided some outreach supplies to several churches in Liberia as their Christmas gifts.