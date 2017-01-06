Liberia Lauds Outgoing Swedish Ambassador, for Accomplishments - Bids Her Farewell

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has lauded outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Liberia, Her Excellency, Lena Nordström for the many accomplishments during her tenure here in Liberia, especially in the areas of agriculture, education, gender, economic cooperation, security sector, SDGs and bided her farewell.

President Sirleaf named Liberia's assertion to the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the strengthening of ties between both countries among others. She said: "You have done so much Madam Ambassador, we want to thank you." According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the comments when she received in audience outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Liberia during a courtesy call at her Foreign Ministry office on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in Monrovia. She was accompanied by Foreign Minister, Marjon Kamara. The Liberian leader praised the tremendous contributions of Ambassador Lena Nordström and her government's role in Liberia's recovery efforts, through its Development Agency, with support to projects on women's empowerment, Liberia's deconcentration and decentralization programs, and assistance to the agriculture sector and feeder road rehabilitation across Liberia. She praised the departing Swedish Envoy for her immense contributions to the sustenance of mutual peace and stability. President Sirleaf among other things spoke of the need for continued stronger cooperation between the two countries amid Sweden's commitment to the relationship between Liberia and Sweden. The Liberian leader used the occasion to extol the Government and peoples of Sweden for all the support to the Liberian Government and expressed the hope that Sweden's support and partnership with Liberia will continue. Speaking earlier, outgoing Sweden Ambassador to Liberia Lena Nordström said she was pleased to have worked in Liberia, especially serving in a country that has the first elected female African President, something she said was worth commending. She said during her 15 months of work in Liberia, she experienced a pleasant working relationship with the Liberian government, which has grown stronger and stronger.

The Swedish diplomat acknowledged President Sirleaf's extraordinary leadership role over the years and expressed admiration for her ability to remember current development issues in spite of her age adding, " I must commend you for your level of refreshed memories, especially to be on top of detailed happenings at your age," she emphasized. Before her appointment to Liberia in September 2015, she served as Ambassador to Zambia and was also accredited to COMESA from November 2011 to September 2015. Prior to that, she served as the Swedish Ambassador to Colombia with concurrent accreditation to Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela from September 2005 to October 2011. The Swedish diplomat departs the country next week to take on her new assignment.