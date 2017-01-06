South Africa: Swift Arrest of Bakery Truck Robber

press release

Yesterday morning, 4 January 2017, the driver of a bakery truck and his co-driver were travelling in the Esidakeni area of Ezakheni. Two men one of which was armed and wearing a balaclava came onto the roadway. The driver sensed that they were about to be robbed and stopped the truck. They alighted from the truck while screaming for help. Their screams raised the alarm and caused the suspects to flee. A quick response from members from the Newcastle public Order Policing Unit resulted in the armed suspect being arrested. He had crossed a nearby river when officers arrested him. He had his weapon concealed in his pants. Officers recovered a .38 revolver with three rounds of ammunition.

He is due to appear in the Ezakheni Magistrates court later this week. He faces a charge of being in possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as attempted armed robbery. The recovered firearm will be subject to ballistic testing. Officers are searching for the other suspect.