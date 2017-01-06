Malanje — The Angolan state bodies are expected to outline staff training policies to ensure an increase in the number of justice system operators in the northern Malanje province, due to insufficient judicial magistrates, prosecutors, lawyers and court clerks.

This was said on Thursday in Malanje city by the presiding judge of the Provincial Court, Felix Sebastião Alexandre, as coordinator of the provincial judicial coordination committee, gathered at its fourth annual meeting.

Speaking at the opening of the aforementioned meeting of the provincial judicial coordination committee, Felix Alexandre Sebastião said that there is a need to integrate more cadres in these areas, so that the justice sector may work more efficiently and effectively.

He encouraged the justice organs and operators of the different bodies of the province to believe in the superior structures because better days will come with the admission of new cadres in the sector in the region, for the increase of workers.

Félix Alexandre Sebastião said, on the other hand, that it is necessary that people continue to give their opinions and contribute to the proper functioning of the judicial sector in the province, hence the reason for this meeting.

The meeting was attended by members of the provincial government, magistrates and prosecutors, lawyers, prison staff and other bodies involved in the justice administration.

Currently, Malanje province has 10 permanent judges.