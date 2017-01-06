5 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Hijacked Vehicle in Empangeni Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Today, 5 January 2017 at about 01:00 the Empangeni detectives were on duty doing raiding their wanted suspects at Macekane area outside Empangeni. The members were following up information about the whereabouts of their suspects which led them to a homestead in the area. They searched the said homestead and their two wanted suspects were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

While busy with their investigation, the members saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the yard with no registration number plate on. The vehicle was circulated and it came as a hijacked vehicle from Eshowe area and belongs to Department of Health. It was a Toyota Hi Lux which was hijacked yesterday, 4 January 2017 at Dlangubo area, Eshowe. The homestead owner was arrested after he failed to give reasonable explanation about the vehicle. He was charged for possession of stolen property and will be taken to Eshowe police station to face hijacking charge. Those arrested for assault will appear in the Ngwelezane Magistrate's Court soon.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Langa welcomes the arrest of the suspects. This shows that our police officers are determined and committed in fighting crime in the province. More suspects are expected to be made regarding the recovered hijacked vehicle, he said.

South Africa

Ancient Fish Skull Tells a Shark's Tale

It wasn't just the jaws but the full fossilised skull of a 280 million-year-old fish a farmer found in the 1980s - that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.