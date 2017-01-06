South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Hijacked Vehicle in Empangeni Area

press release

Today, 5 January 2017 at about 01:00 the Empangeni detectives were on duty doing raiding their wanted suspects at Macekane area outside Empangeni. The members were following up information about the whereabouts of their suspects which led them to a homestead in the area. They searched the said homestead and their two wanted suspects were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

While busy with their investigation, the members saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the yard with no registration number plate on. The vehicle was circulated and it came as a hijacked vehicle from Eshowe area and belongs to Department of Health. It was a Toyota Hi Lux which was hijacked yesterday, 4 January 2017 at Dlangubo area, Eshowe. The homestead owner was arrested after he failed to give reasonable explanation about the vehicle. He was charged for possession of stolen property and will be taken to Eshowe police station to face hijacking charge. Those arrested for assault will appear in the Ngwelezane Magistrate's Court soon.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Langa welcomes the arrest of the suspects. This shows that our police officers are determined and committed in fighting crime in the province. More suspects are expected to be made regarding the recovered hijacked vehicle, he said.