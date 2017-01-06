Namibia: Groot Aub in Major Water Crisis

6 January 2017

RESIDENTS of Groot Aub, a settlement about 56 kilometres south of Windhoek, still experience water shortages four years on.

The problem persists because water levels in the two boreholes have dropped due to lack of rain.

The boreholes that serve about 6 000 people are maintained by the agriculture ministry and the Khomas Regional Council.

Disgruntled residents told Nampa on Tuesday that the situation has become a burning issue and a solution must be found. Henry van Wyk (51), who resides in the Oshakati informal settlement, said they cannot even use toilets because the water taps are opened sometimes as early as 03h00.

"When nature calls, you have to run to the bushes. This is dangerous for the kids and women," said an irritated Van Wyk.

Rina Ellitson (50), resides in another section of Oshakati where she said water only comes after four to five days. The taps here open between 03h00 and 04h00.

People use dirty water here from the wells they dug, said Ellitson.

"We all know that if you don't have water, you cannot really do anything especially us who have children to take care off," she said.

Ellitson added that those with cars drive to the boreholes on the other side of the settlement or to Rehoboth, some 50km away, to fill their water containers.

"The situation is not good for the elderly people who have no cars."

Responding to Nampa queries on Thursday, Windhoek Rural constituency councillor Penina Inga Ita said it is not only Groot Aub that has water shortages.

The politician said the settlement has enough underground water, but the challenge is it is used by a lot of people, including private farmers who drilled boreholes illegally.

- Nampa

