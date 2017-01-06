6 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - SME Records Over 468.000 Migratory Movements in 2016

Ondjiva — At least 468.238 migratory movements were recorded in the border posts of Santa Clara, Ruacaná, Okalonga and Calueque (Cunene province) with the Republic of Namibia by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in 2016.

According to the institution's annual report, which reached Angopon Thursday, of the land movement verified in these posts, 279.588 are nationals and 188.650 foreigners, who used documents such as passports, laissez-passer and border crossing card.

Among foreigners, it includes citizens from Namibia, South Africa, Portugal, Vietnam, USA, China, Cuba, UK, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, DR Congo (DRC) and other nationalities among tourists, expatriates and residents.

Cunene shares 460 kilometers of border with the Northern region of the Republic of Namibia.

