5 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Trio Arrested for Kidnapping and Murder in Baberton

The Police Management in Mpumalanga is pleased with the manner in which the South African Police Service in Barberton handled a case where a man identified as Tshepo Shabangu, was reportedly kidnapped during early December 2016.

An investigation was launched following the kidnapping leaving no stone unturned. During the investigation, police discovered that Shabangu was last seen on the 04th of December 2016. According to reports he had allegedly been attacked and kidnapped by a group of men relating to an alleged illegal mining deal which went sour.

First to be arrested was a 24-year-old Swenkie Mashaba on 02 January 2017, charged with kidnapping. Mashaba has already appeared before the Barberton Magistrate's Court and remanded in custody until 10 January 2017, pending further investigation. Further probe today, 05 January 2017, led to the arrest of two more suspects aged 23 and 26, on allegations of kidnapping.

During further investigation, police uncovered that the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim to death, then dumped his body in the bushes just outside Barberton, that led to a murder charge been added against the trio.

All three suspects will appear tomorrow before the Magistrate's Court in Barberton.

