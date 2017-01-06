Namibia: In Defence of Swartbooi

THE NATIONAL asset of Namibia is dominated by land, and it should, therefore, not surprise us that land lies at the centre of our political discourse.

But of perhaps greater importance, land is the physical manifestation of a long history of white colonial rule in Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. This history lies at the core of the current struggles in Namibia. That struggle can be thought of in terms of: "Whose land is it, anyway?"

It is a problem informed by two mutually reinforcing notions - property regime, and the politics of correct-speak.

So, after almost 27 years of political independence, we are told that land is still a hot, thorny, explosive, contentious, vexed, burning issue, or a time bomb. What a bunch of clichés. Or maybe it is, given the heated debate that was generated by Bernadus Swartbooi, who accused the minister of land reform, Utoni Nujoma, of resettling people from other parts (or regions politic-speak) in the 'south'.

That statement infuriated President Hage Geingob, who then went onto a warpath with the deputy minister, giving him an ultimatum to apologise publicly within 24 hours, or face the wrath of the 'emperor'. But the young independent thinker refused to apologise, wanting to know why? And that is the question that some of us are also asking.

Did Swartbooi tell a lie, or was it a statement of fact? Can we hear from Nujoma? The other question to ask is: where does this vaunted 'south' start and end? I thought both the Hardap and Karas regions are part of the 'south'. And who lives in the 'south'? Is it just the Namas? How about the Basters and other ethnic groups who live there like the Herero (in fact my great-grand-mothers hail from there).

Those accusing Swartbooi of tribalism are either ignorant of the facts on the ground, or are playing ostrich politics, and those who know are being intellectually dishonest.

Those driving the so-called land reform programme have no understanding of the broader land issue and, therefore, cannot even distinguish between the 'commons' and 'open access'.

Confusion, collusion and corruption are perhaps three aspects which best define the land reform/resettlement process in Namibia today. And when Swartbooi courageously points out the skewed land allocation, he is suddenly branded a tribalist, which eventually caused him his job.

As Idi Amin once reminded his subjects: you are free to say anything, but beware of the consequences. Thus, Geingob's governance model is now based on the basis of 'see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing'.

We have failed dismally; either because those supposed to drive the process have no understanding of the complexity of the land question, or I'm inclined to believe that all the talk of "we fought for the land" and "give the land to the people" are just palpable lies to placate the masses and serve the elite. As it is now, many well-off Namibians own more than one farm each.

And some of them even went to the extent of fencing off land in the communal areas - totally against the communal land law. These include high-ranking government officials - the Tjekero Tweyas, the Usko Nghaamwas, the Hifikepunye Pohambas, the Sebastian Ndeitungas and the Charles Namolohs of this world, amongst others. When he was the minister of land, Alpheus !Naruseb used to tell us that Cabinet would soon pronounce itself on Tweya. This came to naught, and he is now happily rotated to another ministry.

Reflecting on the land issue years back, Professor Archie Mafeje wrote: "The whole debate about land in Namibia is not about the livelihood of the dispossessed in the countryside, but about how best to maintain the status quo. This could be true of white farmers, the government, as well as the black notables in the so-called communal areas."

Mafeje is not alone in this view. One of Namibia's leading land experts, Wolfgang Werner, says: "The pace of land reform and in particular land redistribution is not likely to accelerate significantly in the foreseeable future. The main reason for this is that the political balance of forces is stacked against the landless and dispossessed in particular."

Thus, the southerners' concern is driven by a desire to redress the historical injustices caused by the dispossession/alienation and colonial plunder of the region's resources. So, it is only logical that from these colonially created entities called 'farms' and bought in the south, the communities in those regions should ideally be the first beneficiaries.

There is this constitutional farce that says 'every Namibian has the right to reside and settle in any part of Namibia'. Which one is the 'any part'? Can I put up my tent on your farm? Envoi: Absolute equity does not allow private property in land.