6 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huíla - Painting Exhibition Opens Celebrations of National Culture Day

Lubango — An exhibition of plastic arts was opened on Thursday in Lubango by the deputy governor for political and social affairs of Huíl, Maria João Chipalavela, and marked the beginning of the celebrations of the national culture day, to be celebrated on Sunday.

There are 33 paintings by the artist Pascoal Buango and 26 different panels that depict various aspects of the historical, cultural mosaic and the Angolanity values.

The provincial director of culture, Marcelina Gomes, highlighted the value of the paintings and panels exposed, so she invited the Lubango population to visit the exhibition.

The programme of the culture day also includes a musical gala with the participation of local artists, a night of poetry around the bonfire and culminating with a visit to historical and cultural sites, such as the barracks and Cristo Rei monument.

