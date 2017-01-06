South Africa: Eighteen Suspects in Court for Various Crimes

press release

KwaZulu-Natal police are still busy with Safer Festive operations in the province to get rid of criminals and illegal firearms. Such operations are conducted by various units and it yielded positive results. In the early hour of this morning Eshowe SAPS Vispol and detectives embarked on an Intelligence driven operation which led to the arrested of 12 wanted suspects age 19 and 32 wanted for a number of cases such as rape, business robbery, assault GBH, malicious damaged to property and theft. Another five suspects were arrested for possession of dagga. The offenses were committed in and around Eshowe. The arrested suspects will appear in the Eshowe Magistrates' Court today.

A 33-year-old suspect is set to appear today in the Nqutu Magistrate's Court for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunitions. Yesterday,4 January 2017,members of Northern provincial Task Team and Dundee Crime Intelligence conducted an operation at Nquthu and surrounding areas which resulted in the arrest of the suspect. The suspect from Qwabe area, Nquthu was found in his room in possession of AK 47 Rifle serial, magazine and 15 live rounds of ammunition. He could not produce the license to possess such a firearm.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for continuously conducting these operations in the province. 'Detectives will work around the clock to establish if these suspects are not wanted for other crimes in the province. We will continue with our operations and we will make sure that the perpetrators of crime are brought to book," Langa said.